Two male bullfrogs caught in the iconic 'Dirty Dancing' pose

Pics/Watch first via YouTube

A pair of movie-loving bullfrogs is currently entertaining netizens with its recreation of the iconic lift from 'Dirty Dancing'.

The two talented amphibians were pictured trying out the impressive stunt by photographer Keith Connelly at a waterhole in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana.

'Dirty Dancing' pose. Pic/YouTube screengrab

The photos taken by photographer Keith Connelly, the bullfrogs can be seen striking the pose made famous from the 1987 film before falling into the water.

The 37-year-old from South Africa revealed that the frogs were actually two males

According to areport in The Sun, he said, "During especially wet years giant bullfrogs, once reaching maturity, complete aggressively and somewhat comically, for both space and mates in all of the large puddles and waterholes of the Kalahari. These two had moved close to each other and they began facing off with quick rushes at each other."