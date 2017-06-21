Two militants killed in Kashmir counter



Representational picture

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Police said the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force surrounded Pazalpora village in Baramulla district on Tuesday evening following intelligence inputs about the presence of the militants.

"As the security forces closed in today, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter," a police officer said.

"Two militants have been killed and two weapons recovered from the slain men," the officer added. "Searches are still going on in the area."