Two months after exams, no results in sight for Mumbai University students

Professors at MUâare unaware of CAP centres. Representational pic

Mumbai University (MU) students are still waiting for their results two months after the exams, thanks to MU’s failure to implement its initiatives.

The latest scheme to enable faster results by decentralising the Common Assessment Pro­c­ess (CAP) and increasing CAP centres — where professors assess papers — has backfired. Professors, still unaware of the CAP centres, are landing up at old centres. Answer-papers being rerouted to new ce­ntres from the central CAP centre in Kalina.

Ideally, results are supposed to be declared within 45 days from exams. But MU tends to face the wrath of stude­nts for running behind schedule.

Of the total 450 exams conducted by MU, half of the results are yet to be declared, including those of B.A, BCom, Bachelor of Law and all professional courses. MU has now arranged a meeting with college principals on Tuesday to ensure speed in evaluations.

Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council, said, "Ne­xt semester exams are approaching, but results of the previous exams aren’t out yet. What if a student fails in a paper?” Former senate member, Sudhakar Tamboli said, "We have approached the MU administration many times, but they have no answer."

Controller of Examination at MU, Deepak Vasave, said, "BCom results are under pro­cess because of major increase in CAP centres. From 53 CAP centres it was increased to 93."