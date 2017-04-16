Two Navy sailors arrested in Mumbai for stalking woman



Representation pic

Mumbai: The Colaba police have arrested two Navy sailors for allegedly stalking a 20-year-old woman in Colaba on Friday. The arrested accused have been released on bail later by a local court.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Malik, 27 and Ankit Malik, 21, both are class III sailors attached with the Naval Dockyard, Colaba. According to the police, a procession was carried out in the Colaba area on Friday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. B Ambedkar. The complainant woman had also participated in the procession.

"The woman in her complaint has stated that while the procession was passing through the Cooperage ground area the two accused, were staring at her. The two even stalked her for some distance. When she confronted them they misbehaved and this led to a commotion as other people in the procession got angry and came to woman’s help and beaten the two sailors, who were in civil clothes," said a police officer.

One of the two managed to escape the scene, but was later caught by the police. Both the Navy men were booked under sections 354-D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code, said Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone I.