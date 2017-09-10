Two secret tunnels unearthed inside Dera headquarters

On Day 2 of sanitisation op, passage found that connects Dera chief's cave to sadhvi hostel
The search team moves towards the Dera HQ on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Two secret tunnels, including one that connected the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's 'cave' with the hostel for sadhvis, and an illegal firecracker factory were unearthed on the second day of the massive sanitisation exercise at the sect headquarters.
An empty box of AK 47 cartridges, 84 cartons of firecrackers and chemicals from the illegal factory, besides hundreds of pairs of shoes, designer clothing and caps, were also found.
Satish Mehra, state Information and Public Relations Department deputy director said the other fibre glass tunnel opened some 5 km away from the Dera head's cave. "The fibre tunnel as well as the illegal firecracker factory have been sealed," he said.
Godman says he's ill, docs confirm he's fine
A team of five doctors was rushed to the District Jail in Sunaria on Saturday after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh complained of ill health. Police sources said the team of doctors found the Dera chief fine. The doctors stated that there was no immediate need to shift him to hospital. Singh had feigned sickness after being sentenced on Aug 28.
Trending Video
Watch video: Bollywood Biggies attend Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganpati festivities
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments