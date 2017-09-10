Two secret tunnels unearthed inside Dera headquarters



The search team moves towards the Dera HQ on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Two secret tunnels, including one that connected the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's 'cave' with the hostel for sadhvis, and an illegal firecracker factory were unearthed on the second day of the massive sanitisation exercise at the sect headquarters.

An empty box of AK 47 cartri­d­ges, 84 cartons of firecrackers and chemicals from the illegal factory, besides hundreds of pairs of shoes, designer clothing and caps, were also found.

Satish Mehra, state Information and Public Relations Department deputy director said the other fibre glass tunnel opened some 5 km away from the Dera head's cave. "The fibre tunnel as well as the illegal firecracker factory have been sealed," he said.