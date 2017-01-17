New Delhi: Selfie-obsessed teenagers run over by train

Two teenagers were killed owing to their obsession with selfies as they were run over by a train while posing for pictures between railway tracks. The incident took place at Anand Vihar in east Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Kumar and Shubhma Saini. The duo, along with their five friends, had gathered money and rented a DSLR camera for a day.

According to an ANI report, they boys were so absorbed in clicking pictures that they did that did not notice the train coming from the opposite direction, and ended up being run over by it.

According to cops, the deceased wanted to make a modelling portfolio.

