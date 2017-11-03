Two soldiers, one militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

Nov 03, 2017, 08:07 IST | IANS

Two soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

Representation pic

The security forces launched a search operation on Thursday night in Samboora village near Pampore based on information about the presence of militants.

"As the security forces came close to the hiding militants, they were fired at triggering the gunfight. "Two 50 Rashtriya Rifles soldiers succumbed to their injuries. One militant was killed while two others managed to escape," the police added.

Trending video

Tags

Two soldiersmilitantkilledgunfightsecurity forceslaunchedsearch operationSamboora villagePamporemilitants presenceJammu and KashmirPulwama district
Go to top