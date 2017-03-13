Two suicide bombers killed in Nigeria



Representational Image



Lagos: Police authority in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri on Sunday said two suspected female suicide bombers were shot dead by security agents.

The bombers were shot on Saturday when they attempted to enter Maiduguri through the Umarari in Molai, near Damboa road, Xinhua quoted Victor Isuku, Borno State police spokesman as saying.

"On Saturday at about 20:45 hrs, two female suspected suicide bombers of about 18 years of age attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General Area which is about nine kilometres to the township," he added.

"They were sighted by local vigilantes- the Civilian JTF- and consequently shot dead by security personnel on duty at the area," he said.

The two bombers died in the incident, Isuku said.

According to him, the police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was mobilised to the scene to render the un-exploded improvised explosive device safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area.