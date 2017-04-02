Two taken into custody with scrapped notes valued at Rs 1.30 crore



Representational picture

Coimbatore: Demonetised currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 with a face value of Rs 1.30 crore were seized from a car here and two persons taken to custody in this connection.

Police said the car with Kerala registration plates was stopped during a routine check at Saravanampatti early on Sunday. The two occupants gave evasive replies to questions, following which the vehicle was searched and the notes seized.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the duo, hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, failed to exchange the notes earlier, despite having documents.

Both were taken into custody, they said, adding Income Tax department officials were informed and they were now questioning them.