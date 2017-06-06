Two tied, thrashed for stealing chairs from wedding in Bihar



The youths were thrashed mercilessly till their families paid up

Kaimur (Bihar): Two young men, Raj Kumar and Birbal, of Sonbarsa village in Bihar's Kaimur district were hanged upside down and thrashed for stealing five chairs from a wedding last week.

The wedding was that of the daughter of an influential figure in the village, Mahangu Bind. Bind accused both young men of stealing chairs from the wedding and put them through the ordeal for three hours in front of the entire village, till their poor families paid up R3,000.

Kumar and Birbal initially refused to file a case against Bind and the other assaulters, but were later convinced into taking action against them.

One of the four suspects has been arrested. Bind and others are absconding.