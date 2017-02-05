Two top Hizbul militants gunned down in Sopore, Jammu & Kashmir



Commandos during the Sopore encounter on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Srinagar: A "major terrorist operation" was on Saturday thwarted as two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

SP (Operations) Shafqat Hussain and a Sub-Inspector, Mohammad Murtaza, were also injured in the gun battle which took place near Amargarh village of Sopore, 50 kms from here, after police intercepted the two militants traveling in a vehicle, a police spokesman said. "We got a tip-off that militants were planning some terrorist action in Sopore area. Police and security forces immediately swung into action and intercepted them near Amargarh Sopore," the spokesman said.

"With the elimination of these militants, a major terrorist action was averted," he added. Meanwhile, Hizbul Mujahideen identified the slain militants as Azaharuddin alias "Gazi Umar" and Sajad Ahmad alias "Babar", saying both were local militants and were active for quite some time. It termed the killing of the two militants as a "big loss".

2

No. of AK assault rifles recovered along with 4 hand grenades