Two troopers killed, five hurt in Sukma op against Naxals



A jawan is being taken to a hospital after the gunbattle with Maoist rebels in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Two security personnel were killed and five others injured, three of them critically, in two separate encounters with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

One naxal was also gunned down during the operation. "While two district reserve guard jawans were killed, five special task force personnel were injured in two gunbattles between a joint team of security forces and ultras under Chintagufa police station limits in the district," Special DGP (anti-Maoist operations) DM Awasthi said.

The SDGPâÂÂadded, "Over a dozen Maoists were killed during the operation."

On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal ambush near Chintagufa police station in Sukma.