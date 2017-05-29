Two try to stop man from harassing Muslim woman in Oregon; get stabbed to death



Ricky Best

A man fatally stabbed two passengers aboard a Portland train after they tried to stop him from harassing two women who appeared to be Muslim, the police said, identifying the arrested assailant as Jeremy Joseph Christian (35), a convicted felon.

Taliesin Namkai-Meche

"It's too early to say if was an act of domestic terrorism or a federal hate crime," Loren Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon said.

Jeremy Christian

Christian started shouting ethnic and religious slurs at the women, one of whom wore a Muslim head-covering. Three men who intervened were stabbed. Ricky John Best (53) of Happy Valley died on the spot, while Taliesin Namkai Meche (23) of Southeast Portland died at a hospital, the police said. The third, Micah Fletcher, is in a local hospital.