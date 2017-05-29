E-paper

Two try to stop man from harassing Muslim woman in Oregon; get stabbed to death

By Agencies | Oregon | Posted 3 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Ricky Best
Ricky Best

A man fatally stabbed two passengers aboard a Portland train after they tried to stop him from harassing two women who appeared to be Muslim, the police said, identifying the arrested assailant as Jeremy Joseph Christian (35), a convicted felon.

Also read: Cop claims she was bullied, beaten by colleagues for wearing hijab

Taliesin Namkai-Meche
Taliesin Namkai-Meche

"It's too early to say if was an act of domestic terrorism or a federal hate crime," Loren Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon said.

Also read - Racial Abuse: Teen spits on Muslim classmate; tries to yank off her hijab

Jeremy Christian
Jeremy Christian

Also read: Woman kicked out of US bank for wearing hijab

Christian started shouting ethnic and religious slurs at the women, one of whom wore a Muslim head-covering. Three men who intervened were stabbed. Ricky John Best (53) of Happy Valley died on the spot, while Taliesin Namkai Meche (23) of Southeast Portland died at a hospital, the police said. The third, Micah Fletcher, is in a local hospital.

Tweet Talk

Caroline O. @RVAwonk:
These are the men who were murdered for speaking out against hate in Portland, Oregon. What a tragic and unspeakable loss this is.

#FireHannity @williamlegate:
This is blood on Trump's hands. His hateful rhetoric is at fault here... disgusting & avoidable tragedy...

Lionel @LionelSuarez197:
How predictable that Trump and his kool aid drinkers have nothing to say about the Portland stabbing...

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

Related Stories

    You May Like

    MORE FROM JAGRAN

    0 Comments

      Leave a Reply