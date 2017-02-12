Two women, children go missing in Thane

Thane: Two women and their children have been reported missing from Shelar village in Bhiwandi in Thane, police said on Sunday.

The mothers and their children, who lived in the same housing society, went missing 10 days ago after they left their homes to purchase books along with their children, an official of Bhiwandi town police said.

The names of women and their children were given as -- Chayya Fazge (28), her son Shubham (9), and Komal Bodke (28) and her daughter Sara (6).

Police said they have registered a missing complaint last week in this regard and search was still on trace them.