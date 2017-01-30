Two women allegedly gangraped inside poultry farm in Haryana

In a shocking incident, two women were allegedly gangraped inside a poultry farm in Mandpura, Pataudi, on Saturday.

According to a report in ANI, around six people broke into a poultry farm in Pataudi, held the eight residents of the farm captive, robbed and gang-raped two women.

The report further said that the men had covered their faces with clothes, allegedly tied up the residents of the farm, and then beat them up. This went on around four hours, and the criminals are said to have fled at around 4 a.m.



“A case has been registered under Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery with attempt to hurt/cause death), 376D (gang-rape) and 458 (trespassing) of the IPC, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Pataudi Police Station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against unknown people,” said Tanya Singh, Superintendent of Police, Pataudi told ANI.