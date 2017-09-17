Two women picnickers from Goa drown in Karnataka, three more missing



The deceased hailed from Raia village in South Goa



Two young women from Goa drowned while on a picnic at a waterfall in Karnataka, police said on Sunday adding that two other women and a man from the same group were also missing.



A police spokesperson said the deceased, identified as Frencila Pereira, 21, and Fiona Pacheco, 28, were picnicking along with a group of 50-odd persons from Raia village in South Goa at the picturesque Nagarmadi waterfalls in Karnataka's Karwar disctrict located along the Goa border.



Those still missing were named as Marelina Mesquita, 38, and Renuka and Siddarth Chari (age not known) who were part of the same group.



"We are co-ordinating with police and fire rescue officials from Karwar district," the spokesperson said.

