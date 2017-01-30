Two years and counting, Mumbai University yet to install CCTV cameras on campus

Very few CCTVs are put up at the Kalina campus. File pic
It seems the Mumbai University's allotment — Rs 75 lakh — to bring the Kalina campus under CCTV surveillance, may lapse again. This will be the second time in two years that this could happen, because the varsity will present a new annual budget next month. Last year as well, the fund allotted had lapsed by the end of the financial year.
Beginning with taking insights from Israeli security services, to hiring a new security agency, the Mumbai University has been taking many decisions to ensure a secure and safe campus, especially at Kalina, which houses the sensitive examination department. But it is difficult to fathom what is keeping the administration from implementing its scheme of installing CCTV surveillance from past two years.
Not much work done
A security department official from the varsity said, "Two years ago the varsity mooted the project of bringing Kalina campus under CCTV surveillance. R25 lakh was allotted for the process. But it never worked out. Next year a budgetary provision of R75 lakh was made for this. The financial year is to end now and a new budget will be presented in a month. Yet not much has been done." "Only few spots inside and near examination section have CCTVs installed. But they also lack regular maintenance," added the official.
'Funds won't lapse'
However, officials are sure the funds will not lapse. Mumbai University registrar Dr M A Khan said, "There is a process of e-tendering to purchase CCTVs as we are a government body. This process is time consuming. But this year by March there will be significant progress and funds won't lapse."
> In the March 2015 R25 lakh was allotted for CCTVs to be installed at the Kalina campus
> The fund lapsed as not much work was done and Rs 75 lakh was allotted in March 2016
> The university will present a new budget in March 2017
Photos: Ameesha Patel, Maanayata Dutt at a birthday bash in Juhu
Photos: Sunny Leone, Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri Pradhan at a bash
Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary
Photos: Sonam Kapoor with dad Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Photos: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut at a sangeet ceremony
0 Comments