Two years and counting, Mumbai University yet to install CCTV cameras on campus



Very few CCTVs are put up at the Kalina campus. File pic

It seems the Mumbai University's allotment — Rs 75 lakh — to bring the Kalina campus under CCTV surveillance, may lapse again. This will be the second time in two years that this could happen, because the varsity will present a new annual budget next month. Last year as well, the fund allotted had lapsed by the end of the financial year.

Beginning with taking insights from Israeli security services, to hiring a new security agency, the Mumbai University has been taking many decisions to ensure a secure and safe campus, especially at Kalina, which houses the sensitive examination department. But it is difficult to fathom what is keeping the administration from implementing its scheme of installing CCTV surveillance from past two years.

Not much work done

A security department official from the varsity said, "Two years ago the varsity mooted the project of bringing Kalina campus under CCTV surveillance. R25 lakh was allotted for the process. But it never worked out. Next year a budgetary provision of R75 lakh was made for this. The financial year is to end now and a new budget will be presented in a month. Yet not much has been done." "Only few spots inside and near examination section have CCTVs installed. But they also lack regular maintenance," added the official.

'Funds won't lapse'

However, officials are sure the funds will not lapse. Mumbai University registrar Dr M A Khan said, "There is a process of e-tendering to purchase CCTVs as we are a government body. This process is time consuming. But this year by March there will be significant progress and funds won't lapse."