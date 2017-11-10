Two youths die, three escape narrowly as car drowns in Yamuna river

Joyride turned into a tragedy for five friends when two of them died and the other three had a narrow escape after their car fell into Yamuna river in Yamuna Khadar area of north Delhi due to dense fog in the small hours of Thursday.



Representation pic

According to police, Deepak Jhagir and Krishan, both residents of Police Colony in Hauz Khas, drowned in the river and died.

"The five friends were preparing for some competitive examination. Jhagir, who lived in a rented apartment in Wazirabad, had invited them for a get together. They together spent the whole evening and consumed alcohol," a police officer said.

Late into night, around 1:30 a.m, they went out for a long drive in a Swift car which was owned and driven by Deepak Kadyan.

As they reached Yamuna Khadar, Aakash wanted to visit the river bank and they headed towards Shyam Bank. Due to heavy fog on the bank, driver Kadiyan drove the car beyond the bank and the vehicle fell into the river, said the officer.

Aakash told police: "As the car fell into the lake, it started drowning due to which Jhagir and Krishan could not escape and eventually drowned. However, Aakash, Anand and Kadiyan managed to escape."

But it was so early that no one could be seen around. For three hours, they kept trying to get some help but no one arrived, the police officer said.

Around 3.40 a.m, a police patrol noticed them and came to their help.

"Police called a fire tender, and the car and the bodies were taken out of the river. Jhagir and Krishan were taken to a nearby hospital but both were declared dead," police said.