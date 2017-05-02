Typhoid vaccines to be free in 3 months in Mumbai

While BMC has made a provision of Rs 1.5 crore for typhoid vaccination for the year 2017-18, it will have to spend around Rs 3.50 crore on providing the free vaccine



The civic body has decided to launch free typhoid vaccinations in the city in the next three months. The move is expected to help thousands of families from low-income groups, who are not aware of typhoid vaccination. The vaccine is usually given to children between two and five years of age.

According to BMC officials, the move will benefit over 3.5 lakh children in the city. While the civic body has made a provision of Rs 1.5 crore for typhoid vaccination for the year 2017-18, it will have to spend around Rs 3.50 crore on providing the free vaccine.

Speaking to mid-day, executive health officer, Padmaja Keskar said, "We are making arrangements for typhoid vaccinations and if everything goes as planned, the free typhoid vaccination will be started along with polio, hepatitis, TB within the next three months." She added, "We will start conducting health camps where the vaccination will be given."

Currently, the vaccination is available in private hospitals and patients are charged around Rs 100.

According to a health department official, the vaccination is not foolproof. In 30 per cent of the cases, children still get the disease despite the vaccination, the official said. The disease is common among children and teenagers between the age groups of five and 19.