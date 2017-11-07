Typhoon Damrey: 44 killed, 19 missing in Vietnam

The death toll from typhoon Damrey that struck Vietnam has risen to 44 with 19 people still missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Tuesday.



Representation pic

The dead included 27 in central Khanh Hoa province, four in central Quang Ngai province, three in central Binh Dinh province, three in central highlands Lam Dong province, one in central Phu Yen province, one in central highlands Kon Tum province, one in central highlands Dak Lak province and four whose places of birth have not been reported, according to Xinhua news agency.

Damrey, which hit Vietnam's central and central highlands regions last Saturday, has also sank or damaged a total of 1,286 ships and boats in the affected provinces.

Da Nang city, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week from November 6 to 11, has faced rain over the past four days.