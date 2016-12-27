Typhoon Nock-Ten kills 6 people in Philippines



The typhoon cut power to five entire provinces due to toppled electric posts and trees, dimming Christmas revelries in Asia’s largest Catholic nation. Pic/AFP

Batangas: A powerful typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines yesterday after killing at least six people and spoiling Christmas in several provinces, where more than 3,80,000 people abandoned celebrations at home to reach emergency shelters and other safer grounds.

Typhoon Nock-Ten cut power to five entire provinces due to toppled electric posts and trees, dimming Christmas revelries in Asia’s largest Catholic nation. More than 300 flights were delayed or re-scheduled and ferries were barred from sailing, stranding more than 12,000 holiday travelers.

Six people died from drowning or by being pinned by fallen trees, poles and a collapsed concrete wall in the provinces of Quezon and Albay, southeast of Manila, after the typhoon made landfall in Catanduanes province Sunday night, officials said. Many military camps and outposts in Catanduanes and outlying provinces were damaged and some troops were injured, the military said. The storm was one of the strongest to hit the Philippines since Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and displaced over 5 million in 2014.