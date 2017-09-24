U-turn? Now, Iqbal Kaskar admits speaking to Dawood Ibrahim

Contrary to his earlier claims, Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar has admitted before Thane police interrogators that Dawood has called him four times in the past few years. These calls were made mainly during the year 2011, when an attack was attempted on Kaskar by a rival gang. Dawood then had allegedly told him to take care and not drink too much.



Iqbal Kaskar and Dawood Ibrahim

Earlier, Kaskar had claimed that he hasn't been in touch with his fugitive, underworld don brother Dawood Ibrahim since 2003. But he has now revealed that his family did meet Dawood's wife Mehjabeen Shaikh in Dubai sometime in 2016. Kaskar, who was arrested by the Thane police in an extortion case, said the families spent the day together in Dubai.

The police are checking if Kaskar is hiding anything else. Investigators are also trying to ascertain if during these four calls, Dawood spoke about any operation or criminal conspiracy in India. They are also trying to find out whether these calls were made using a VoIP facility or they were regular telephone calls. Kaskar was recently arrested by officials of the Anti-extortion Cell of Thane police along with other aides for running an extortion racket, in which the gang targeted builders and jewelers. They have booked him in two fresh case of extortion as well.

You may also like to read: Photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar