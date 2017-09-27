Thanks to the FIFA U-17 World Cup that will kick off in Navi Mumbai from October 6, the Navi Mumbai Corporation is in full throttle, beautifying the satellite city at a cost of a whopping Rs 20 crore. It is also filling up all potholes in the city, which it had been ignoring for months despite complaints from citizens.

The 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup is going to be held at DY Patil stadium in Nerul and the corporation had received orders from the Central and state governments to beautify the city. "People from more than 200 countries will be coming to attend the event and we wanted to show India in the best light," said Mohan Dagaonkar, engineer, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The work being done is right from repairing roads and footpaths, to filling potholes, clearing debris, fencing gardens and painting the city. The dividers on the Sion-Panvel highway are being painted after years, and streetlights that have not been replaced for a year are being repaired or replaced. "We have completed laying out a garden in front of the stadium and have covered it with iron fencing. Also, with the help of students from the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth, street walls are being painted in themes related to football," an official said.

"We have already prepared a football practice ground in Nerul, the Yestwantrao Chavan ground, on which we have spent almost Rs 6 crore. After the World Cup, the ground will be used by schools and colleges," Dagaonkar said.

"We are not using any new funds. It’s the usual funds that we use after the monsoon to beautify the city. Four different parking spots are being prepared and road signage is being replaced with new ones," he said.