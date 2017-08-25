UAE jails trans woman, friend over their clothing



Muhammad Fadli Abdul Rahman (left),and Nur Fitriah Ibrahim

A transgender Singaporean and her friend have been sentenced to a year in prison in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for dressing in a feminine way, friends and family say. Abu Dhabi police did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday.

Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim, a transgender woman who has not undergone a sex-change operation, and her friend, freelance fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli Bin Abdul Rahman, were arrested in Abu Dhabi on August 9. The two believed they would sort out the issue and return home quickly, but were sentenced to a year in prison.