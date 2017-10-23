Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested an Uber cab driver for allegedly masturbating while ferrying a 25-year-old woman.



Representational Image

"The arrested accused Prem Kumar (26), is the owner and not the driver of the car. He was driving on that day as regular driver was not on duty," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P. Viswa Prasad told ANI.

As per the complaint, the woman boarded the cab around 7:00 am to board a flight from Hyderabad¿s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to New Delhi. The driver slowed down the car on entering the Outer Ring Road, and the woman noticed him unzipping his pant and masturbating.

In the FIR, the complainant admitted to have felt digusted by the act, and yelled at him to stop the car. The driver, instead started to drive in a zig-zag manner. DCP informed that the accused checked on his behaviour only after the woman threatened him with Police complaint.

The woman however continued with the trip lest she should miss her flight, and later lodged a complaint at Safdarjung Police Station on October 19, after reaching Delhi.

Delhi Police forwarded the complaint to Hyderabad Police which took to action and tracked down the accused. DCP Prasad added that Uber did not respond to a mail sent by Commissioner of Police, regarding the case.

