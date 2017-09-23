Uber's licence won't be renewed in London: Government

Representation pic
London's transport regulator announced on Friday that it will not renew Uber's licence, saying the US-based cab aggregator is not 'fit and proper' to operate in the city, especially citing the company's approach to reporting serious criminal offences.
The ride-hailing company's licence to operate in the British capital will expire on September 30.
Transport for London (TfL) said that it does not believe Uber to be a 'fit and proper' operator as a taxi company for the streets of London. "TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence," TfL said.
"Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications," the regulator said in a statement. Agencies
40k
Total number of licensed drivers who depend on Uber
21
Number of days within which Uber has to appeal
