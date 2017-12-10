Uber to settle suit filed by Indian rape survivor

The Uber driver was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison

Uber Technologies and an Indian woman who had accused its top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her have agreed to settle a civil US lawsuit. When contacted, Uber confirmed the suit which says a settlement has been reached between all defendants, and Uber expects the case to be dismissed in January. Terms of the settlement were, however, not disclosed.In 2014, the woman was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi. She had filed a lawsuit earlier and later "voluntarily" withdrew it. In June this year, she filed another case against the ride-hailing company and its embattled CEO Travis Kalanick for "unlawfully" obtaining her medical records and engaging in offensive conspiracy theories about the brutal incident.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in the 18-page lawsuit filed in the federal court in California, said Uber has taken the start-up culture, in which 'fierceness' and 'always be hustling' are prioritised above people to a new extreme, 'perpetuating rape culture and violating all bounds of decency as to customer privacy'. Uber spent the early part of this year battling a number of issues, including widespread mismanagement and harassment at the workplace. Troubles started for Uber after a former employee wrote a blog post alleging sexual harassment at the firm. Matters came to a head when reports emerged that a top Uber executive had allegedly obtained medical records of the 26-year-old woman raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014. Following these, Uber co-founder and then CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down.