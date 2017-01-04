Udderly cute! Girl teaches her pet cow to jump like a horse

Denied a horse as a child, New Zealand farm girl lovingly trains her dairy cow Lilac for seven years to jump obstacles and run in the wild. The 18-yr-old girl has been riding her heifer since the age of 11



Six years ago, when Hannah Simpson was told that she couldn’t own a horse, the New Zealand farm girl turned to the next best thing -- a cow. Now 18, Hannah has no regrets about not riding on a horse. Why?



Hannah Simpson, who works on a Southland dairy farm, started riding a cow after her parents told her that they couldn’t afford a horse. Pics/Hannah Simpson via Instagram

The teenager has ensured that her seven-year-old Brown Swiss heifer, Lilac,is as good (if not better) as any pony in town. “I’ve always loved adventure and stuff like that. I wanted a horse and I couldn’t have one,” Simpson said. “We just jumped on and away we went, there was no training. And, she’s got better the more I ride her.”

Today, Lilac can jump over obstacles about four feet high, including fallen trees. “She is more special than a horse, more rare,” she said.

