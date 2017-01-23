Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis meet to discuss party alliance at BMC election

Uddhav Thackeray

Even as Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hinted that his party might fight it out alone in the BMC polls, senior BJP leaders held a meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis at his Malabar Hill residence, Varsha, last night to discuss the coalition plan.

The meeting went on till late last night with city president Ashish Shelar and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve leaving the CM’s bungalow around 1.30 am. BJP leader Pankaja Munde, too, was present at the meeting.

"The meeting was aimed at discussing the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls,” said Danve. When asked about the alliance with Sena, he said, "We will see what the Sena proposes after which an appropriate decision will be taken. We are waiting for their offer."

Of the 227 seats in the BMC polls, BJP has demanded a lion’s share of 114. However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that his party would offer nothing more than 60 seats to the BJP. "It does not matter what Raut says. We are not interacting with him for this. CM Fadnavis and Sena chief Thackeray will take the final call," he said.