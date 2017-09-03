Uddhav Thackeray: I heard about Narendra Modi's Cabinet reshuffle from media



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffles his council of ministers, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, on Saturday, that he hasn't asked for any additional berths in the union team of ministers.

"Neither have I asked them nor have they told me anything about it. I learnt about the reshuffle through media reports," he told media persons after a meeting with party corporators, legislators and MPs at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra.

"I'm not power hungry. And, frankly, I'm confused as to whether we should come under the BJP's spell, especially when I'm reading reports about Nana Patole (BJP's estranged MP) everywhere," he said, while taking potshots at the internal bickering in the BJP.

Patole, who represents Bhandara in the Lok Sabha, has been ranting against Modi and has criticised the PM for not being able to answer uncomfortable questions. He said that the PM lost his cool whenever a query was posed to him. He has also slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that the CM was unable to seek funds from the Centre. It seems Patole has made up his mind to quit the BJP ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, he was a Congress legislator.

However, Thackeray said that the BJP had always got in touch with him when it suited them. "BJP president Amit Shah visited me to seek votes in the presidential polls and also sought us out for the vice-presidential election. He also thanked me for the support. Let them call me this time, too."

Thackeray said his priorities were clear even when the entire country was keenly watching developments unfolding in New Delhi. "Our top priority is to ensure the welfare of Mumbaikars who suffered in the heavy rain on August 29. The Sena has set up health camps to treat people who might have contracted rain-related diseases," he said, adding that the Sena concerned itself with social causes rather than politics.

"Who is responsible for the situation on August 29? Will all agencies involved take up responsibility?" he said while indicating that other than Sena-controlled BMC, the state-controlled MMRDA, PWD, Metro Rail Corporation, Railways and Weather department, too, were equally responsible.