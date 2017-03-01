Uddhav Thackeray taunts Devendra Fadnavis, Narendra Modi over farmer suicides



CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Narendra Modi

A day after CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi in Delhi and indicated that his party would provide external support to the Shiv Sena in the BMC, an unimpressed Sena continued to take potshots at the BJP leader.

In a scathing editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, party chief Uddhav Thackeray taunted Fadnavis’ governan­ce and termed Maharashtra as a 'bali ghenaryanche rajya' (state that takes lives), while talking about the ongoing farmers suicide in Marathwada region. Thackeray slam­med the state and Centre for not doing enough to stop the suicides. This is the second day in a row that Saamna has targeted former ally BJP. Yesterday, Thackeray had raised a stink over the Army exam paper leak and asked BJP to take responsibility for the fiasco.

In the editorial, Thackeray pointed out that in the last two months 117 farmers have committed suicide in Marathwada. He said that the state hasn’t done anything to change the scenario. Cornering the BJP-led state government, the editorial says that in the recent zilla parishad and panchayat elections, BJP praised itself for initiatives to curb the suicides, but statistics indicate otherwise. "Since it is a serious and worrying trend, CM Fadnavis and his government should give answers,” the editorial reads. The article goes on to criticise PM Modi.

"After Modi’s demonetisation move, Marathwada farmers had to sell their crops at cheaper rates. Good monsoon led to some respite, but wrong policies increased farmers’ woes."