Uddhav Thackeray to open penguin exhibit before floor test at Byculla Zoo



The enclosures at Byculla Zoo in which the penguins would be housed

Just days ahead of the Mayoral election scheduled for March 9, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray plans to inaugurate the enclosures at Byculla Zoo, which would house the Humboldt penguins, on March 6. On Tuesday, Mayor Snehal Ambekar wrote a letter to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta asking him to direct the zoo authorities to make the necessary arrangements for the inauguration, so that the exhibits can be thrown open for public viewing.

According to zoo officials, the seven Humboldt penguins have been kept in temperature-controlled quarantine for the past seven months. They said that the exhibits prepared for the penguins were ready and that they can be opened for the public.

Final confirmation awaited

Confirming the development, Ambekar said, "It's time that we open up the penguin exhibits for public viewing as people are very excited and eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the aquatic birds. The zoo authorities have created world-class exhibits for the birds. As Uddhavji will be free on March 6, I have requested the commissioner to organise the inaugural function the same day. However, I am waiting for a final confirmation from the zoo authorities."

On trial

A senior zoo official said, "The exhibits are ready and we have already started testing them to ensure that the penguins have a natural environment. In a day or two, the birds will be shifted to the enclosures to allow them get acclimatised to the environment before the inauguration. We are confident to meet the March 6 deadline."

According to sources, the decision to inaugurate the exhibits has been taken ahead of the Mayoral election, as it was a pet project of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.