Uddhav Thackeray wants study group to monitor loan waiver scheme



Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena yesterday asked the state government to set up a study group to ensure that benefits of the Rs 34,022-crore loan waiver scheme announced last week reaches needy farmers.

"It is important to note which farmer living in which village receives the benefits of loan waiver. In order to ensure that the needy farmers receive their due benefit, the government should form a study group," Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray told reporters in Aurangabad. "The government has announced that loans of 40 lakh farmers will be waived. Who are these farmers and which village do they reside in? The government needs to give specific information on this."

The Sena chief said the names of farmers whose loans have been waived should be presented in the state legislature.

The CMâÂÂhad on Saturday announced that the government will write off outstanding farm loans up to June 30, 2016.