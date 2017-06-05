Ugly brawl takes place between wedding guests at Kalyan railway station

Wedding guests suffer humiliation twice, as boys record videos of them dancing and then assault their relatives, as they were upset about not been allowed to take pictures of the girls



CCTV footage shows how the boys' relatives ambushed the girls’ family at Kalyan station, after which six victims landed in the hospital with internal injuries

What's a wedding without a fight? In this particular case though, it was neither the bride nor the groom, but their guests who broke into fisticuffs.

Six people were injured in an all-out brawl that took place after boys from one family took pictures and videos of girls from another family as they were dancing at the wedding. However, the fight took place much later at Kalyan station, in the wee hours of Sunday as the girls' family were making their way home. Upset that they had not been allowed to take pictures of the girls, the boys and their relatives thrashed the girls' family members.

The girls' relative, Ravi Kanaiya Sagani (30), a resident of Ambarnath, filed a complaint with the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP). He told the police that on Saturday, they had gone to attend a wedding at Mahul village, near Chembur. "A few boys from Vitthalwadi took videos and pictures of the complainant's female relatives who were dancing at the wedding. The complainant and other family members stopped them, and a verbal argument ensued. However, the row did not progress further as other guests told them not to ruin the wedding," said a GRP officer.

Sagani and his family boarded a local train from Kurla to Ambarnath. "The accused boys, who reside in Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar, also boarded another compartment the same the train. They contacted their relatives and friends and asked them to wait at Kalyan station. At around 4:30 am, when the train rolled into Kalyan railway station, the boys and their accomplices brutally assaulted the complainant's family on platform 4," Inspector Manik Sathe, Kalyan GRP.

During the time of the incident, no GRP or Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers were stationed to control the mob. Six of the complainant's family members were admitted at the civic hospital in Kalyan with internal injuries, as they had been assaulted with iron rod and sticks.

A case was registered at Kalyan GRP under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. "We are trying to trace the accused on the basis of CCTV footage from the station," said an officer.