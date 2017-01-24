UK: Nine-year-old locked in school cupboard as punishment

London: A nine-year-old boy in the UK was locked up in a school cupboard for almost four hours as punishment after he was found caked in mud, his mother has alleged, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the shocking claim.

She has complained to Middlesbrough’s Sunnyside Academy School over the alleged incident that occurred last month at the Coulby Newham school, which she claims has “traumatised” her son.

The school’s acting head has denied the claims, but the furious mother insists she is taking her child out the school.

“Obviously we can’t stop crying,” said the mother, a 44-year-old business owner.

“I haven’t been able to sleep since and everyone who I’ve spoken about it with thinks it’s just wrong.”

Witness statements claimed that once the child was locked inside, a teacher sat on a chair blocking the door.

Interim headteacher Ruth Parker confirmed an investigation was underway but added, “We do not accept that the allegations that you say have been made against this school are true. You will appreciate that we can’t discuss our primary school pupils or allegations made in relation to them with the press.”

“Sunnyside Academy takes its legal obligations very seriously and deals with them through its usual formal channels,” she added.

A letter from Ofsted, the schools watchdog, said the allegations it received “raised concerns” and that information would be passed on to inspectors ahead of their next visit.