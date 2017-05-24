UK attack prompts Australia to maintain 'probable' threat level

Following the terror attack in Manchester, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday that the threat level in his country will be maintained at "probable".

The decision was made on Tuesday night during a meeting of the national security committee with Turnbull and his cabinet, members of the federal police, intelligence organisations, as well as the armed forces, Efe news reported.

Turnbull announced the crucial security decision on ABC news after discussing with the national security service ASIO's chief security officer and his anti-terrorism coordinator.

Australian authorities are currently working, together with New Zealand's police, intelligence services and facility operators, to strengthen security measures at various public events, including the Vivid Sydney festival and several rugby matches.

The security measures in these places are "under constant review and you'll see heightened police presences, more obstacles, bollard, barriers put in the way to prevent vehicle-borne attacks." Turnbull said.

For his part, the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged people traveling to the UK to exercise "a high degree of caution".

Australia last raised its terror alert in September 2014 and has passed a series of anti-terrorism laws to prevent attacks on its territory.

Since then, the country has suffered four violent actions and has thwarted 12 other terrorist conspiracy plans.