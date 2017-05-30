UK Board 10th Result 2017: Uttarakhand Class 10 Results at 11 am, check uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) are likely to announce the UK Board 10th Result 2017 today (May 30) at 11 am on the official website uaresults.nic.in but you can check it on uk10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their UK Board 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The UK Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - uaresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so it will be easier to check your result in the steps given below

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - uk10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download UK Board 10th Result 2017 for future reference.

The website has put a disclaimer saying that the results published are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board. NIC does not take any responsibility for contents recieved from respective Institution/board/university.