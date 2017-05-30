UK Board 10th Result 2017: Uttarakhand Class 10 Results declared, check uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared UK Board 10th Result 2017 today, Tuesday (May 30) at 11 am on the board's official website uaresults.nic.in but students can check the results on uk10.jagranjosh.com.

Besides the official website, students can also acquire their UK Board 10th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The UK Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - uaresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for some students to check their results on the official website, which would face technical difficulties, due to the enormous online traffic, so it will be easier to check your result in the steps given below

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - uk10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download UK Board 10th Result 2017 for future reference.

The website has put a disclaimer saying that the results published are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board. NIC does not take any responsibility for contents recieved from respective Institution/board/university.