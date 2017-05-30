UK Board 12th Result 2017: Uttarakhand Class 12 Results at 11 am, check uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) are likely to announce the UK Board 12th Result 2017 today (May 30) at 11 am on the official website uaresults.nic.in but you can check it on uk12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their UK Board 12th Result 2017 on Jagran Josh

The UK Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - uaresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so it will be easier to check your result in the steps given below

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - uk12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download UK Board 12th Result 2017 for future reference.

The role of NIC Uttarakhand is limited to technical support to concerned Institution/board for hosting the examination results on NIC's website. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board.