UK considers high-tech digital force fields to stop terrorists



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. Pic/AFP

The UK government is planning to install high-tech digital force fields around iconic buildings and bridges to block terror attacks using vehicles in the country.

The UK's Department for Transport (DfT) is investigating the use of internet-based solutions to counter a recent spate of terror attacks using cars and vans to plough down pedestrians in busy areas, according to 'The Times'.

According to the report, UK ministers are interested in the development of technology such as "geo-fencing" systems that employ satellites to create electronic boundaries around specific sites.

It would connect with on-board computers in cars to prevent unauthorised vehicles gaining access or slowing them to walking pace. DfT confirmed that the government was also looking at the use of technology to prevent attacks using vehicles as weapons.