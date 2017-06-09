UK Election: Jeremy Corbyn accidentally slaps Emily Thornberry's breast



A screengrab from the video showing Jeremy Corbyn accidentally slapping Emily Thornberry in the breast

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn had a rather embarassing moment with fellow party member Emily Thornberry. Corbyn attempted give a celebratory high-five to Thornberry but ended up accidentally slapping her breast instead.

Emily Thornberry had approached to congratulate the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, after his arrival at the Islington count centre on Friday morning. The party had obtained a number of key seats and supporters were cheering Corbyn as he arrived.

The gaffe took place when both Corbyn and Thornberry first hugged, after which the 68-year-old went for a failed high-five attempt, only to end up slapping her breast by mistake. Both were forced to laugh off the faux pas.

Watch the video below...

Thornberry has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past as well. She was criticised in 2016 for referring to opposing parties' views as "bollocks". Corbyn came to Thornberry's defence regarding the word's usage, after she rebuked the Prime Minister David Cameron suggesting her scepticism over the Trident missile system meant she "doesn't believe in defence".

Emily Thornberry utilised the word again this year on live television, after Secretary of State for Defence, Michael Fallon, accused her of wanting to renegotiate British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.