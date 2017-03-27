UK gas explosion hits buildings, injures 34



Representational Image

London: At least 34 people were injured, including two critically, after a massive gas explosion flattened several buildings, in Merseyside area of north-west England on Saturday night.

A Chinese restaurant, which had about 15 people inside, and a dance studio, which was unoccupied at the time of explosion, were among the buildings destroyed in the blast at Bebbington town.

There was a huge police and ambulance response with at least 10 ambulances seen at the scene. Chief Inspector David Westby of Merseyside Police said an investigation was under way to establish the exact reasons behind the explosion.