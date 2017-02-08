UK hotel shames Air India crew, say they take away buffet food in boxes

Representational picture

In an incident that has left Air India red faced, a management of Hotel Renaissance London wrote an email to the airline stating that some of its crew members regularly came down for breakfast with empty boxes into which they fill food items from the buffet to take away.

Titled, 'A buffet is not a takeaway', the warning note was sent on Monday by an assistant general manager (AGM) of the in-flight service department. It said, "We have received an unfortunate email from the management of hotel in London stating that some AI crew members regularly come down for breakfast with empty boxes into which they fill food items from the buffet, presumably to eat later."

The letter also states that they are 'aware that it can be small minority which is indulging in such behaviour' but it would still be forced to take serious disciplinary action against the offenders.

An Air India spokesperson told Times of India, "Initially this letter appears to be fake because an AGM-grade officer is not authorised to send a circular that has pan India implications. We are investigating the issue." But cabin crew members of AI confirmed that they had received such a letter. They added that the AGM concerned was promoted to the said post only 15 days ago.