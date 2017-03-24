UK Parliament attack: ISIS 'soldier' acted alone to kill 3, wound 40

UK PM Theresa May says attacker, inspired by 'Islamist ideology', was known to British secret services; Claiming attack, ISIS says it was 'response to calls to target coalition countries'



A police officer lays flowers on Whitehall

London: Eight people were arrested in raids across London and Birmingham yesterday after a terror attack on the UK Parliament in the heart of Westminster killed four people, including the ISIS attacker who was inspired by "Islamist ideology" and known to British secret services.

British police named the attacker as Khalid Masood (52), saying he had a string of criminal convictions, but none for terrorism-related offences.



A photograph of police officer Keith Palmer who was killed in the March 22 terror attack in Westminster. Pics/AFP

"What I can confirm is that the man was British born and that some years ago he was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure," Prime Minister Theresa May earlier told the packed House of Commons yesterday.

Three people were killed and 40 injured when the attacker mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and stabbed to death a police officer outside parliament complex before being shot dead by Scotland Yard officers on Wednesday.

"It is still believed that this attacker acted alone, and the police have no reason to believe there are imminent further attacks on the public. His identity is known to the police and MI5, and when operational considerations allow, he will be publicly identified. Our working assumption is that the attacker was inspired by Islamist ideology," May said.

Meanwhile, the ISIS on its propaganda news agency 'Amaq' claimed responsibility, saying a "Soldier of the Caliphate" carried out the attack on the British Parliament. "The operation was carried out in response to calls to target coalition countries," it said in a statement. The Prime Minister confirmed that eight people have been arrested during raids across London and Birmingham following the attack . May said the threat level to the UK has been set at 'severe'.

In her message to the police, British Queen Elizabeth II condoled the attack, saying, "My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence."