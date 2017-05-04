UK PM Theresa May promises she will be a 'bloody difficult woman' in her Brexit talks

File photo shows European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker (right) being greeted by British Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street last week. Pic/AFP
Prime Minister Theresa May has warned the European Union that she will be a "bloody difficult woman" as Britain negotiates an exit strategy from the major economic bloc. May made the comment yesterday after day-long debates over a reportedly "disastrous" dinner meeting between her and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker at Downing Street last week.
"I think what we've seen recently is that at times these negotiations are going to be tough. During the Conservative Party leadership campaign, I was described by one of my colleagues as a bloody difficult woman. And I said at the time the next person to find that out will be Jean-Claude Juncker," May told the BBC.
Her fierce reaction was in reference to a German newspaper report that May and Juncker had clashed at Downing Street over the British PM's desire to make Brexit "a success" and on whether the issue of protecting the rights of expat British and EU nationals could be agreed as early as June. Juncker is reported to have told the British Prime Minister as he stormed out of the meeting: "I'm leaving Downing Street 10 times more sceptical than I was before."
'Britain must agree on calculating dues'
Brussels: The EU's chief Brexit negotiator said that London and the bloc needed to agree on a way of calculating how much Britain owed before starting any talks about a future relationship. "This is not a punishment, nor is it an exit tax of some kind. The Union and the UK have mutual commit-ments," Michel Barnier said, adding this was a matter of settling the accounts.
Conservatives kick off poll campaign
London: Britain's governing Conservatives sought to move the election campaign on to the economy on Wednesday, taking aim at opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with a poster warning of a tax "bombshell" if Labour Party wins next month. Parliament was formally dissolved on Wednesday, kicking off the campaign period ahead of a June 8 election.
0 Comments