UK PM Theresa May promises she will be a 'bloody difficult woman' in her Brexit talks

File photo shows European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker (right) being greeted by British Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street last week. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Theresa May has warned the European Union that she will be a "bloody difficult woman" as Britain negotiates an exit strategy from the major economic bloc. May made the comment yesterday after day-long debates over a reportedly "disastrous" dinner meeting between her and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker at Downing Street last week.

"I think what we've seen recently is that at times these negotiations are going to be tough. During the Conservative Party leadership campaign, I was described by one of my colleagues as a bloody difficult woman. And I said at the time the next person to find that out will be Jean-Claude Juncker," May told the BBC.

Her fierce reaction was in reference to a German newspaper report that May and Juncker had clashed at Downing Street over the British PM's desire to make Brexit "a success" and on whether the issue of protecting the rights of expat British and EU nationals could be agreed as early as June. Juncker is reported to have told the British Prime Minister as he stormed out of the meeting: "I'm leaving Downing Street 10 times more sceptical than I was before."