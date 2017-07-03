UK religious institutions get 1 million pounds hate crime insurance



Children attend a vigil outside Finsbury Park Mosque. file pic

The British government yesterday announced a new £1 million fund to protect religious institutions and prevent hate crimes in the country following the terror attack on a mosque in north London last month.

Eligible religious organisations can now apply for help to provide a range of security measures, such as CCTV cameras, and protective fencing to provide reassurance for their congregations.

"People must feel free to practice their faith without fear of violence or abuse, which is why I launched a 2.4 million pound fund last year to provide protective security to places of worship as part of my Hate Crime Action Plan," said UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd in a statement released on Sunday.

"Many groups have already benefited from funding. But following the tragic attack in Finsbury Park... I am making another 1 million pounds to provide protection against hate crime to all those who need it," she said.