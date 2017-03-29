UK tabloid schooled on sexism by MPs over 'moronic' Legs-it cover



The controversial front-page of the Daily Mail newspaper. Pic/AFP

London: British politicians lambasted a popular tabloid for "moronic" sexism on Tuesday after it splashed a photo of Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's legs across the front page with the headline "Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!"

The public also took to social media to denounce the mid-market tabloid for focussing on the two leaders' legs when they met to discuss Britain's departure from the European Union and a potential referendum on Scottish independence. "The 1950s called and asked for their headline back. #everydaysexism," tweeted Labour parliamentarian Ed Miliband.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, tweeted: "It's 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail", while veteran Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman branded the coverage "moronic".The paper featured more photos of the two leaders inside above another headline: "Finest weapons at their command? Those pins!" A columnist described Sturgeon's legs as "altogether more flirty, tantalisingly crossed ... a direct attempt a seduction". The coverage generated a torrent of criticism on Twitter.