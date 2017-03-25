UK terror attack: Saudi embassy confirms attacker had been in Saudi Arabia



A police security cordon around the Houses of Parliament. Pic/ AFP

London: The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in London says that the Westminster attacker was in the country three times and taught English there.

A statement released yesterday says Khalid Masood taught English in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and again from April 2008 to April 2009.

The embassy says he had a work visa. It says he returned for six days in March 2015. The embassy says he wasn't tracked by Saudi security services and didn't have a criminal record there. Before taking the name Masood, he was known as Adrian Elms.

He was known for having a violent temper in England and had criminal convictions. Masood drove an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman. He was shot dead.