UN chief condoles loss of lives in Pakistan tanker blast



Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the large number of deaths and injuries following the explosion of an oil tanker in Pakistan, said his spokesperson.

At least 140 people were killed and over 150 injured in an oil tanker fire that broke out in Pakistan's Punjab Province on Sunday, officials said.

"UN chief Antonio Guterres extends his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," said the statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The United Nations stands ready to endeavour to support the authorities with any support they may require," it added.