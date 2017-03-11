UN chief mulls talking to India, Pakistan on Kashmir



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Pic/AFP

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is mulling the option of talking to senior officials from India and Pakistan on the situation in Kashmir and will see how things can be improved on the ground, his spokesperson has said.

Guterres “will talk to different officials if it helps (to) move the process along. That’s something that he is looking into. Beyond that, I have nothing new to say about the issue,” UN chief's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters here on Thursday.

Haq made the remarks when he was asked at his daily press briefing about the situation in Kashmir and if Guterres has been able to understand the Kashmir dispute and would he be talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start a dialogue with Pakistan.

Reacting to Haq’s comments, official sources in New Delhi said there is no change in India’s position on addressing all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally. India has been maintaining that there is no role for any third party intervention.